Congressman Carter responds to use of what he calls a “Southern phrase”

Related Coverage Rep. Buddy Carter voices frustration over health care vote

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – It’s not necessarily a polite phrase, as a matter of fact, some people have interpreted it as vulgar. However,1st district Congressman Buddy Carter says he only meant to convey his frustration Wednesday when he used the term “snatch a knot in their ass” in reference to the Senate’s lack of passage of a repeal of Obamacare.

Carter was answering a commentator’s question about whether he thought it had been appropriate for President Trump to call out Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska (on Twitter) about her refusal to vote for a replacement bill. Carter answered initially that he thought calling out senators was okay since many of them had voted for a repeal bill in the past. Then came the remainder of his remarks.

By Wednesday evening his staff issued this statement :

“Rep. Carter’s comment was in no way directed towards Senator Murkowski specifically. His words speak for themselves that he was not speaking about a single senator. This is a Southern phrase used frequently throughout Rep. Carter’s lifetime which simply means get your act together.”

Today, Carter himself said the same thing to a reporter from WSAV’s Washington bureau. He said he was surprised by the reactions coming in, including negative ones for the words he used toward his Senate colleagues. But he did provide the context, saying it was a Southern term used quite often around his house and it was meant to convey that he needed to get his act together.

“My mother, whenever I’d be acting up and she wanted to make a point you know she’d say ‘you’d better get your act together or I’m going to come over there and snatch a knot in your ass’ and you know I knew what it meant and I knew I was going to get a whooping if I didn’t get straightened up pretty quick,” Carter said.

He then went on to indicate that it’s just “very frustrating up here particularly when you talk about health care.”

Carter said health care remains important to him because he’s been a pharmacist for many years and he said he’s watched what has happened in the past few years “because of Obamacare.”

He said the U.S. House has worked hard to pass something and then “to get it over to the Senate and now the Senate just seems to be struggling with it, well you know that’s very frustrating as you can imagine.”

Carter made it clear his remarks were not directed at any particular person but rather the “Senate in general and the whole process up here.”

Carter ended by saying he understands that people must conduct themselves accordingly but “every once in awhile you have to let off steam” and again he said this process is very frustrating to him.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Steve Jarvis, a Democrat and veteran who served in Iraq announced he’s running against Carter for Congress in the 1st district. Jarvis took some exception to Carter’s comments. “I believe as a congressman you need to maintain a certain level of professionalism and a certain level of ethics and even though there are certain things within the Constitution that each House (Chamber) is supposed to do you know, we’re trying to work together and for an elected official to come out and make comments against another House like that, that’s unacceptable, that’s unprofessional,” said Jarvis.

And another Democrat who is running against Carter, Lisa Ring said the congressman remarks on Wednesday are “indicative of the political climate we’re in where people think they can bully someone else. The reason some people in the Senate are not voting the way Carter wants them to is because they don’t agree with him,” she said.