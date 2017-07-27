Community gathers for Haven Elementary School ribbon cutting

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Exactly one week from today, Savannah-Chatham County Public School students will be heading back to class.

Now there’s a new school getting ready to open it’s doors just in time for the new school year.

Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of Schools, joined students, staff and the community for the ribbon cutting of the new Haven Elementary School in Tatemville.

Ms. Dionne Young, the Principal of Haven Elementary, told News 3 she hopes the new school will bring students and the community together.

“I think it will promote a sense of positivity with them, give them something to look forward to. When we were at the old facility and they saw the sketchings and drawings of the new school, a lot of the younger ones were thinking they were going into high school and that was fantastic. So we hope to keep that positive energy going, to transform that to their academics and continue with progress.”

Principal Young also told News 3 she’s looking forward to having the community come out to serve as volunteers to help make this school year a successful one.