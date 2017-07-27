City launches new website to increase transparency on projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has just launched a new capital improvement projects website called “Savannah Under Construction,” which highlights more than 300 projects across the City.

Savannah Under Construction provides residents with regular updates on the current statuses of capital improvement projects (CIP).

A CIP is a project that maintains or improves City infrastructure or facilities, including park improvements, street repairs, sidewalk installation, drainage projects, building construction and renovation, and much more.

City Manager Rob Hernandez said, “I’m excited about this new website. This is about transparency and accountability. The Mayor, Council and City staff, we all want our City of Savannah residents to be able to access information about projects that matter to them, projects in their neighborhoods. This is also an opportunity for us to showcase all the projects that are underway that are moving Savannah forward.”

The Savannah Under Construction website allows users to search for a specific project, type of project, location and aldermanic district. Users can learn about:

Scope of work

Summary of financial data, including funding source

Project manager and contact information

Project status

Estimated near of completion

The new website was a collaborative effort between the City’s information technology and budget office employees.

The site can be accessed at savannahga.gov/SavannahUnderConstruction.