We all need a little help sometimes. But knowing where to get it isn’t always easy.

The Community Care Services Program (CCSP) is a state Medicaid initiative that helps people who are elderly and/or functionally impaired to continue living in their homes and communities.

Cynthia Shields is the agency’s program manager. She joins the conversation with more details.

For more information, visit: www.coastalccsp.com or call:

912-353-5001