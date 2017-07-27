Bryan County superintendent addresses attendance protocol concerns

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – After days of speculation and rumors swirling on social media this week, Bryan County Schools Superintendent addressed changes being made to the district’s attendance policy.

Part of the new protocol deals with what constitutes excused and unexcused absences.

The district has decided in a newsletter sent home to parents and posted online: “The district will only accept medical documentation for a personal or serious illness. This means that handwritten notes from parents/guardians will no longer be accepted for personal or serious illness of a student. The number of days that documentation can be turned in for an excused absence was increased from three school days to five school days.”

Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher says the intent of the change of procedure has to do with increasing the amount of face-to-face interaction students get with teachers. Bryan County attendance shows more than half of the student population missed more than six absences over the past three school years.

During the meeting, Dr. Brooksher broke down the timeline for absences.

After three unexcused absences from an elementary schooler or middle schooler and five unexcused absences from a high schooler during a semester, there will be a notification letter sent home with no future repercussions.

After seven unexcused absences from an elementary schooler or middle schooler and five unexcused absences from a high schooler during a semester, there will be a meeting where the parent will be invited to share any concerns with the school on how to better support or focus resources to their child and to make known any reasons for missing school that could result in future excused absences.

After 10 unexcused absences from an elementary schooler or middle schooler and seven unexcused absences from a high schooler during a semester, there will be another letter sent home that could result in a referral to call Children in Need of Services.

Dr. Brooksher said the only time academic consequences may occur is after 15 unexcused absences.

Dr. Brooksher declined to go on-camera but said the decision was not made out of financial concern but to increase time in the classroom.