Back to School Health Clinic offers free immunizations, school supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care and Wellcare of Georgia are teaming up for your chance at free Health Screenings for the kids and school supplies too.

On July 31 from 2-6 p.m. there are FREE Back to School Health & Dental Clinics at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, 125 Fahm Street.

Free school supplies will be given to children with immunizations.

Free immunizations will be given to children kindergarten through 12th grade.

Call the Dental Clinic at 912-721-6770 to make an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The address is 107 Fahm Street.

Call the Health Care Center at 912-495-8887 to schedule free immunizations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. That address is 125 Fahm Street.