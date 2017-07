HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Inspirational Living Foundation is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 at the Shuman Rec Center at 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville, Ga.

They will be giving away over 100 book bags with school supplies.

There will be a free basketball clinic, haircuts, food, music, bounce houses and arts and crafts.