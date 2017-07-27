1 dead, 7 injured in thrill ride accident at Ohio state fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NBC) – One person was killed and seven injured Wednesday night when a thrill ride malfunctioned at the Ohio state fair.

A witness says an entire row of seats fell off the “Fire Ball” ride.

A witness said, “It was at its highest point and I saw somebody fall out of the ride and then like the whole row of seats fell off.”

Park-goer, Susie Buchanan said, “I don’t know what to say. It really is a shame that this would happen to those people it’s just a fun fair and it’s a real tragedy that’s all I can say.”

The company that provides the rides to the fair describes the “Fire Ball” as an “aggressive thrill ride” that swings riders up to 40 feet in the air while spinning them.

The state’s head of ride inspection said the ride was checked thoroughly.

Michael Vartorella of the amusement ride safety office said, “Our team looked at it we had a third party look at it’s been looked at about three or four times over the course of three or four days.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered all rides at the fair to immediately shut down until additional safety inspections can be completed.

Wednesday was the fair’s opening day. It runs until August 6th.