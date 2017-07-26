Woman, unborn baby killed in accident on Hwy. 278 in Bluffton

Related Coverage 3 vehicle accident on Highway 278 leaves several injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A three-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 278 and Buck Island Road in Bluffton, yesterday, July 25. According to the Beaufort County coroner, 27-year-old Jesse Floyd of Bluffton was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11 p.m. on July 25. Officials say Floyd was 26-weeks pregnant and her unborn baby also died as a result of the crash.

The accident shut down all eastbound lanes to traffic around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, one vehicle was attempting to turn from Highway 278 to Buck Island Road, when that vehicle stalled in the intersection. When the car turning stalled, a van hit it and spun it into oncoming traffic on the other side. An SUV then hit the car. Floyd was the passenger of the SUV.

“It is an inconvenience when a road like Highway 278 is closed for an extended amount of time, but it is necessary to ensure our investigators with CRU collect adequate evidence, and witness statements to determine a cause to the accident and have all the necessary information,” said Bluffton Police Chief Joe Manning.

The driver of the vehicle turning onto Buck Island was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the van drove to the hospital to be treated.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 278 at Buck Island Road were reopened just after 5 p.m.