Turnaround Bright Eyes: 2017 Solar Eclipse

In summer, we have near 12 hours of darkness each night, but on August 21st some will be able to witness a few minutes of darkness is the daytime! During a total solar eclipse, the Moon covers the entire disk of the sun, making it almost as dark as night. The last time a total solar eclipse passed through the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry was in 1918. April of 2024, will be the next opportunity for GA & SC residents to witness a total solar eclipse.

Total solar eclipses typically happen worldwide(but not everyone can see them) a little less than once a year when:

There is New Moon

The Moon is near a lunar node (the point where 2 orbital planes meet)

Earth, the Moon, and the Sun are aligned in a straight line

The Moon is near perigee (when the moon is closest to Earth)

What will we see?

During a total eclipse the New Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, and cast the darkest part of it’s shadow on Earth. But only those located in the path of the Moon’s full shadow can see a total solar eclipse. Areas of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are expected to witness a partial eclipse.

Where can I buy glasses?

Several public libraries are offering FREE glasses on a first come first serve basis. At the Live Oak Public Libraries and the Beaufort Branch Library children of all ages will have the opportunity to learn the science behind the eclipse and may be able to receive a free pair of glasses to protect their eyes during solar viewing.

If you are an adult who wants to purchase glasses, it seems like buying them online is your best bet. Order soon, as we getting close to the big event.

Are there any local events?

Bluffton Library:

Eclipse Movie – August 14 @ 10:00 AM

The Great American Eclipse Live Event – August 21 @ 11:00 AM

Eclipse & Salsa- August 21 @ 2:00 PM

Islands Library:

Find out more about the eclipse and make a pinhole projector

August 19 @ 10:30 AM

Total Eclipse of the Sun Run: 5k and 10k

Cost: $17 which includes custom medal and bib that will be shipped directly to you.

At least 15% of every entry will be donated to Skin Cancer Foundation

You choose the course and report your finishing time to Moon Joggers http://www.moonjoggers.com

