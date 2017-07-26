St. Jude offers solar eclipse glasses for safe viewing

Related Coverage Local libraries offer free programs & special glasses for solar eclipse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – To prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse, American Paper Optics (APO) has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help you safely watch the event.

The Great American Eclipse will track across 12 states.

It’s the first total solar eclipse to happen in America since 1979, and the first in 99 years to cross all the way from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic.

American Paper Optics and St. Jude have teamed up to sell solar eclipse glasses, which help protect your eyes while watching the eclipse.

While you’re safely viewing the sun, you can also help benefit St. Jude patients.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Workers at APO’s Memphis, Tennessee warehouse have been grinding out thousands of solar eclipse glasses in preparation for what they call the “Super Bowl of the Sky.”

For the last two years, the company has been gearing up for the launch of a special edition of solar eclipse shades.

Click here to learn how to purchase glasses for you and your family.