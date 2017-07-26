School Board seeks feedback on 2018 District Accountability Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) seeks public feedback on the District Accountability System (DAS) plan for 2018.

The DAS provides the framework for the SCCPSS strategic planning process and serves as a monitoring tool for continued growth and improvement.

The DAS-REMI (Reporting, Evaluating and Monitoring Instrument) serves as a blueprint that identifies the key performance objectives determined by the School Board and Administration for the achievement of improved student outcomes.

The 2018 DAS-REMI is currently being reviewed and the board is asking for public input.

You can find the existing DAS-REMI 2017 here.

The survey (available here) will be open for feedback through August 18.