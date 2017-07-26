Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Congressman Steve Scalise, who was critically injured in a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice, has been released from a Washington D.C. hospital.

The Louisiana Congressman has been at MedStar Washington, where he has undergone several surgeries for his injuries.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones, and internal organs.

A hospital statement says Scalise “is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work.”

For now, Scalise is in an intensive in-patient rehabilitation program.

Full Statement from MedStar Washington:

Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago. Yesterday, he was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center and is now beginning a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation. He and his family are grateful for the care he received from the trauma team as well as the other doctors, nurses, and staff of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. The family also appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support during this time.