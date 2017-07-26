Savannah resident convicted for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a two-day trial before U. S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, a federal jury convicted Savannah resident Maynard Sanders, 33, of 15 counts of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting theft by a bank employee. The conviction was handed down on July 25.

Sanders’ convictions came on the heels of a one-day trial before Senior U. S. District Court Judge William T. Moore, Jr. during which a different federal jury found Sanders guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the evidence presented at the trials, Sanders befriended two former Wells Fargo bank tellers in late 2015, and convinced both of them to help him obtain and use other people’s identities in order to steal cash from Wells Fargo bank accounts.

Text messages recovered from Sanders’ cell phone revealed that Sanders intentionally targeted elderly customers, including an 86-year-old widow who testified against Sanders at the July trial.

Between December 2015 and February 2016, Sanders caused his accomplices to withdraw thousands of dollars from compromised accounts and to provide him with most or all of the embezzled funds. Both accomplices have pled guilty to federal charges and are awaiting sentence.

When Sanders was arrested on federal fraud charges, he was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Due to his previous convictions for theft, fraud, and unlawful possession of a firearm dating back to 2002, Sanders was prohibited under federal law from possessing guns or ammunition.

On the firearms charge, Sanders faces a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. Additionally, Sanders may be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud and aiding and abetting theft by a bank employee. Sanders’ commission of aggravated identity theft will add between 2 and 10 years of imprisonment onto his total sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Acting United States Attorney James D. Durham stated, “For over a decade, Maynard Sanders preyed upon the hardworking citizens of this community and embraced deception and manipulation as his stock-in-trade. Despite several stints in prison, he continued to hatch fraudulent schemes, and he persisted in carrying weapons that he had no right to possess. This United States Attorney’s Office will ensure that Sanders and other career criminals like him will be held accountable for their misdeeds.”

“Technology has forever changed the way we do business, making every day financial transactions a prime target for fraud,” said U. S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Glen Kessler. “Customers are always urged to monitor their bank accounts and credit cards closely for fraudulent transactions and to use automated banking alerts available at most financial institutions. The Secret Service, in conjunction with its many law enforcement partners, continues to successfully combat these crimes by adapting our investigative methodologies and educating the public.”

The charges against Sanders and his accomplices resulted from a Secret Service investigation. That investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected. Various law enforcement agencies, including ATF, U. S. Marshals Service, Savannah State University Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong State University Police Department Cyber Forensics Division, and the Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, provided assistance.