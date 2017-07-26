Savannah City Manager -“I only have a responsibility to the citizens of Savannah”

The threat has been there before, but this time Chatham County leaders are taking this police merger split seriously.

They have already had mapping out plans for a county-only police force.

City manager Rob Hernandez has strong opinions on what got us to this point, as well as what should happen to the 911 center.. and why other cities should pay to use Savannah’s SWAT team..

“We needed to know where the county stood on the 47 recommendations contained in the Berkshire report. Unfortunately we didn’t get an answer from the county,” said Hernandez.

Answers about the nearly $7 million that the Berkshire study said the county owed to the city, and the 7 minute response time for first responders.

“That was something our city council felt was a dealbreaker,” explained Hernandez. “We wanted to hear back from the county and we didn’t get a response. And i’m not being critical of the county, i think what they are saying is that the 7 minute response time is a level of service they don’t want to reach.”

Servicing Chatham County’s 911 needs is already in discussion among all local agencies..

Will it be county wide, will the city split off? and who runs it? who pays?

City?

County?

“We are not going to flip the switch and kick folks off but there has to be a recognition that we cannot subsidize to the tune of $2, 3 million a year the 911 center for the entire county. Our obligation as city government is to the city and residents of Savannah and our job is to do that before anything else,” said the City Manager.

What else is new? An agreement sent out last week telling other police departments they will have to pay for SWAT, EOD or dive team services.

“What happens the first time they can’t call because they don’t have the money?”

“That police chief doesn’t think he has it in his budget, what makes him think i have it in my budget? To incur $8000 in overtime in their city. So the money has to come from somewhere, either the taxpayers of Savannah have to pay for it or somebody else is going to pay for it.”

(But) “They don’t have the capability to create their own.”

“That’s not my responsibility,” said Hernandez. “My responsibility is to the city of Savannah residents. If they can’t provide that level of service then the county needs to provide that service for them or they need to get that service elsewhere. I don’t have a responsibility to provide that service outside of the city.”

“Is it fair for the taxpayers of Savannah to incur all those costs to respond to an incident outside their boundaries? We say no it’s not “I only have so much money in my budget. So if I have to start moving money around is it fair for me to cut parks and recreation services for our residents to cover the cost of responding to an emergency incident in another city. I don’t think that’s fair.”