Rep. Buddy Carter voices frustration over health care vote

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Rep. Buddy Carter spoke out today about his frustration with a Republican congresswoman’s opposition to the GOP’s attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

This comes after President Trump tweeted about Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who on Tuesday voted against allowing debate on GOP legislation to repeal much of the Obama health care law.

The final tally yesterday was 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

Today Rep. Carter told MSNBC he felt the President’s statement was fair.

He went on to say, “Let me tell you, somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass.”

Sen. Kurkowski also took to Twitter to explain her ‘no’ vote:

The Senate rejected a GOP proposal today to scuttle President Barack Obama’s health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.

