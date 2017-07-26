Police investigate shooting near Alpine Drive and White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Alpine Drive and White Bluff Road on Tuesday, July 25.

At about 10:20 p.m., Nicholas Lipsey, 34, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the incident occurred near the intersection of Alpine Drive and White Bluff Road.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.