Pickup truck crashes into Columbia home

By Published:
[via Columbia SC Police Department Twitter]

COLUMBIA S.C., (WSAV) – A pickup truck crashed into a South Carolina home early this afternoon, while two were reportedly inside upon impact.

Columbia Police believe a car ran a stop sign and hit the pickup truck, causing it to run into the home on Mildred Avenue and Duke Avenue.

[via Columbia SC Police Department Twitter]
Two passengers in the car went to the hospital shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck and the residents of the home are okay.

The driver of the car is expected to be charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.

