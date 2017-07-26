From behind the mic to behind the scenes: Former radio host reps gospel music’s most popular artists

The music industry can be a cut-throat business. So, when someone local makes it big, we celebrate! That’s certainly the case for Savannah’s own Shawn, ‘J. Chris’ Christopher.
For nearly two decades, he was one of the leading voices in local radio. Now, he represents some of gospel music’s most popular artist.

This week, he’s bringing the heavy hitters to Savannah during the ‘Every Praise Gets Better Reunion Tour.’

More details:

Every Praise Gets Better Reunion Tour
Thursday, July 27
7 pm
Temple of Glory Savannah
1105 Stiles Avenue
Tickets: EPGBTOUR.COM

 

