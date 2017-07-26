Customer raises concerns about last Georgia Power office closing in Savannah

By mid-October, Emmanuel David who lives in Savannah will have to figure out a different way to pay his electric bill. That’s when the last Georgia Power office in Savannah will close.

The utility has changing business model statewide. Last year, it closed dozens of offices leaving 27 open statewide. By the end of the year, all of those will be a thing of the past.

But David likes the idea of going to pay his bill in person, saying he just feels better knowing his bill has been paid in cash. He doesn’t know how long it may take to mail his bill and he doesn’t use the Internet. He thinks quite a few people would appreciate an office remaining open.

“When I was pulling away from the electric company today, there were a lot of people coming and many had problems so what are they supposed to do (in the future)? If you have a problem, you don’t like talking on the phone, you like going to talk to a person,” David told us.

He also says in the past, those with disconnect notices have been able to go to a local office (if they got together the money to pay their bill) and keep themselves from losing their electricity.

Georgia Power told us that currently, up to 70 percent of its customers no longer use local offices, that those customers either pay online or go to a payment center (places like grocery stores and Walmart) where they can pay their bill after hours. We’re told it’s a convenience many customers want. Payments at those APL’s (Authorized Payment Centers and there are now several thousand statewide) do require a small charge of $1.50 and while some customers may not mind it, David does. “Why should I have to pay someone to pay my electric bill,” he said.

Georgia Power says more customers, however, want to shift to “self-service payment options. There are a list of how people can pay and what charges, if any, are required.

We were also told that customers can still make payments by standard mail (at no charge) as well as online And they can even use a mobile app.

Customers who are facing a possible disconnect are still urged to call Georgia Power at 888-660-5890.