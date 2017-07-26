Breaking News: Trump says transgender people will not be allowed to serve in US military

WASHINGTON (AP) – On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced his decision to not allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.

He tweeted: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow … Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming … victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.

This is a developing story and we will update as we receive more information.