VOICE OF THE VIEWER: Woman to be reunited with pet after WSAV follows up on case

SAVANNAH, Ga. – While dogs are often called considered ‘man’s best friend,’ one Savannah woman considers her cats to mean much more.

“They’re my life,” Kim Tucker said. “They’re the children I never had.”

Tucker is homeless and for months has been caring for two cats, Ghost and Midnight. Tucker says she rescued Midnight during Hurricane Matthew.

In June, Tucker says Midnight was taken from her arms while she was walking home on Louisville Road.

“It happened so fast,” she said.

WSAV spoke to the woman who says she took Midnight. She declined to go on camera and says she saw the cat being abused and took him from Tucker and ‘rehomed’ him.

Tucker says she was stunned by what happened. She went to her friend Jackie Dunn, a librarian, who befriended Tucker during her lunch breaks while sitting in City Market. Tucker often frequents the market and says the two have been friends for more than six months.

After hearing about the cat Dunn was outrage and went to police. The two filed a report in July but hadn’t heard back so Dunn reached out to WSAV.

“She treats her cats like gold,” Dunn said. “In her situation where she doesn’t have a home I can imagine how much more a pet can mean in that situation.”

Dr. Kari Jenkins, DVM, told WSAV pets can mean more to people who are homeless.

“A lot of these animals are companions, protectors, basically natural anti-depressants because being homeless is very depressing situation,” she said.

The women continued to try and track down Midnight despite not getting anywhere with a police report filed at the beginning of July.

“Yeah, I have two cats and I am homeless but I take care of my cats. Matter of fact, my cats eat better than I do,” Tucker said. “You know, I just want my cat back.”

On Tuesday WSAV spoke to Savannah Chatham Metro Police detectives to ask if there was any update on the case. Later in the afternoon Dunn received a phone call from SCMPD informing her SCMPD had located the cat in Hinesville.

Midnight is scheduled to be reunited with Tucker on Wednesday.

Dr. Jenkins advises people to register, microchip, and carry photos of your pets to help prove to authorities you are the rightful owner should they go missing.