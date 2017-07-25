Savannah High School band camp gets students ready for school

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – While some may dread going back to school, these students at Savannah High School summer band camp are getting excited.

For the past two weeks, students from Savannah High School and Savannah Early College have learned new routines, moves, and tricks as they prepare for the upcoming season.

More than 50 students participate in this free camp directed by Federico Foster, who is an alumnus of this same high school.

But he says the kids aren’t the only ones learning.

“It’s taught me a lot of hard work and commitment. And it taught me and hopefully the kids that if you put the work in you’ll get the results out of it,” Foster says.

Recently, nine band members were granted the opportunity to go to Florida A&M University in Tallahassee to participate with the ‘Marching 100’ summer band camp.

One of those students was Jasmine Richardson, a 10th grade saxophone player who is also the section leader.

“I’ve loved music ever since I was young and that’s all I’ve wanted to do and learning more about different instruments and different things that I can do,” Richardson said.

Instead of children spending their summer on the streets, Fosters says, “I think this is one way to make sure that they are doing something productive. It gives them opportunities to network with different universities.”

This is only Fosters’ second year as the band director however he feels that an impact is being made.

“I think we have an excellent program, we are building, we are developing from a lot of beginners but they have very very high aspirations,” Foster said.

The last day of camp is this Friday, but on August 25 the students will show off everything they learned on the field and in the stands for the first football game.