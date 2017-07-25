Roadwork on I-16/516 to enhance safety & beauty

(SAVANNAH) Efforts to make one of the busiest highway interchanges in the Hostess City safer requires a lot of off-road work. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is continuing brush removal in medians and along the shoulders of Interstate 516 and a portion of I-16. Jill Nagel, District 5 Communications Officer for GDOT, says clearing the vegetation in and around the interchange of the two highways makes it safer for the motoring public. “It’s a lot easier visually when you were merging in or you’re on 16, for people to see the amount of traffic when they’re going to be merging in.” Nagel said.

The road crews work to cut trees and brush was also spurred by Hurricane Matthew. “We learned a lot with hurricane Matthew and we had to remove, off of our interstates, 237 trees. So we are looking at opening up more of a clear zone.” said Nagel. Removing trees from the highway’s edge will fight the rising number of injuries and fatalities that occur when cars leave the roadway. “We have seen an increase, a 60% increase, people going off the roadway and hitting fixed objects. So we’re trying to remove all that, so we’re really trying to enhance safety.” Nagel said. The work is slated for the entire stretch of 516, from Savannah to Garden City. Along Interstate 16, that work extends from where the highway crosses over Stiles Avenue to the Talmadge Bridge.

While safety is the paramount issue addressed by the road work, there is a secondary effort to make both highways look better. “A lot of people don’t know back in the 1990s when we had the Olympics here there’s a lot of planted palm trees that we really want to accent. Those landscaping, so it’s more attractive and beautiful as they come into Savannah.” said Nagel.