PETA calls on Tybee Island officials to allow only ‘silent fireworks’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals responded to Tybee Island City Council’s consideration on a ban on people shooting fireworks from the beach, island parks and other city-owned property without a $100 special use permit. In a letter addressed to Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman, PETA asks the Tybee Island City Council to consider a ban on “fireworks altogether or allow only silent fireworks with a special permit in order to create a stress-free environment for all Tybee’s residents.”

In their statement, PETA goes on to explain that “silent fireworks offer a stress-free celebration for noise-sensitive animals, children, veterans and elderly people.”

The statement also notes, “Tybee residents called the city with numerous complaints throughout the week of July Fourth, and Council Member Barry Brown mentioned concerns about fireworks setting homes ablaze—you could address both concerns by banning all but silent fireworks and requiring a $100 permit to use those.

“By allowing only silent fireworks, you’ll be able to ensure all the flash without the frightening noise of conventional fireworks while improving the quality of life for all who call Tybee Island home.”

In response to PETA’s letter, Mayor Buelterman made a written statement to WSAV:

“We are doing all we can to limit fireworks. I am working to get Glynn County on board with jointly petitioning the state to allow island communities to limit the use of fireworks for safety reasons.”