Our Hometown: Cut a rug for your health! National Dance Day is this Saturday!

Get your dancing shoes ready… and prepare to cut a rug… all in the name of good health!

This Saturday, July 29, the Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program, in conjunction with Savannah Mall, will host National Dance Day.

The free event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dancing is a great way to increase physical activity.

As part of a regular exercise routine, it can also help prevent chronic disease and obesity.

National Dance Day is celebrated annually on the last Saturday in July.

For more information, call: 912.484.1885 or check out the Savannah Flash Mob Dance Crew’s Facebook Page!