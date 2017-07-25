Our Hometown: Cut a rug for your health! National Dance Day is this Saturday!

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Get your dancing shoes ready… and prepare to cut a rug… all in the name of good health!

This Saturday, July 29, the Coastal Health District Chronic Disease Prevention Program, in conjunction with Savannah Mall, will host National Dance Day.

The free event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dancing is a great way to increase physical activity.

As part of a regular exercise routine, it can also help prevent chronic disease and obesity.

National Dance Day is celebrated annually on the last Saturday in July.

For more information, call: 912.484.1885 or check out the Savannah Flash Mob Dance Crew’s Facebook Page!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s