Metro seeks help to ‘Stuff the Container’ with school supplies, uniforms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Impact Program (SIP) invites the entire community to join them at their back-to-school party in August. They also ask for the public’s help by donating school supplies, uniforms and non-perishable food items for their annual “Stuff the Container” drive.

A storage container is now placed outside of the SIP office, located at 1700 Drayton Street. The goal is to fill the entire container with donated items. Donations will be accepted through Monday, July 31 then distributed to families at SIP’s National Night Out event on August 1.

“Some parents don’t have the money to buy school uniforms and supplies every year,” said Cpl. Mark McCartha, organizer of this initiative. “We do this drive to help kids in our community have a successful school year.”

SIP staff plan to make a party out of National Night Out with a cookout, where school supplies and uniforms will be made available to participants. There will also be fun activities for the youth such as bounce houses and a dunk booth.

“Donations such as backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms are all welcomed,” McCartha said. “Students grow from year to year, which means many families have to buy new uniforms every year. Donations of gently worn uniforms can be a huge benefit to a family’s budget. We want the families in our community to have the support they need.”

SIP also plans to provide bags of donated food items and hygiene products to the homeless at their event.

Items can be dropped off at the SIP office from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. each weekday. Donations may also be left at Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Headquarters, located at 201 Habersham Street and the Publix at Largo Plaza.

SIP is a specialized unit within the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, primarily focusing on high-risk and at risk youth and adults. The SIP collaborative is comprised of sworn and civilian police personnel as well as numerous community supervision agencies to include the Georgia Department of Corrections, Board of Pardons and Parole, Chatham County Juvenile Court and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

For more information, call SIP at (912) 651-4350.