House rejects bill to fix VA’s budget gap; Veterans Choice Program could run out of money

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WSAV) – It’s back to the drawing board tonight after house lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would have temporarily saved the Veterans Choice Program from running out of money.

The program allows Veterans to see private physicians instead of waiting to see a VA doctor.

The House rejected a plan to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to shift $2 billion from other programs to cover a sudden budget shortfall in its Choice program of private-sector care following opposition from Veterans’ groups.

The vote was 219-186 on a bill to provide a six-month funding fix, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi joined other members of her party in voicing objections after Veterans expressed concerns about cuts to other parts of the VA. The Choice program offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump.

But, the department of Veterans Affairs says the program will run out of funding by mid-August if lawmakers don’t act now.

U.S. Army Veteran, Michael Riddick says he needs to see a doctor.

“It’s just lingering; I’m still in pain and nothing is really happening,” Riddick said.

But it has been four months and he is still waiting.

“They did not have the amount of doctors on staff at the VA to see me, so I got bounced around and told that I would be called back for an appointment at the VA,” he added.

Riddick was referred to the “Veterans Choice Program”—an option for Vets to see a private physician, instead of waiting for a VA appointment or traveling to a VA facility.

But funding is about to run out.

The rules are not suspended and the bill is not passed.

On Monday, the House failed to pass this bill that would have given the program $2 billion dollars by diverting funds from other parts of the VA budget.

“Allowing the veterans choice fund to run dry is not a viable option,” said Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe.

But, despite the pleas from Roe, he says without it, it could be months before Veterans like Riddick see a doctor.

Roe added, “There are Veterans out there Madam Speaker that are getting chemotherapy as we speak, and there are pregnant women that need to know if they can have their baby paid for by the VA.

But those opposed like Democratic Congressman Mark Takano argued that the bill violates President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to keep the VA system public.

“It is time for us to realize that private care is not the panacea,” Takano said.

If the house does not find a way to pass the bill before the August recess, the Veterans choice program will run out of funding completely by mid-August.

By Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar.