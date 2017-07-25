Happening Now: Savannah crews battling fire on Ogeechee Road

Photo from SFES twitter page.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire and Emergency Services are on the scene at what they say is a large debris pile fire behind 84 Lumber near 4050 Ogeechee Road. Fire crews brought in a helicopter to drop water as well as a firetruck.

The fire is located about 1,000 feet behind 84 Lumber near a small lake, so water from that source is being used.

Accorder to Chief Wayne Ifill of the Savannah Fire Department, a bulldozer is also being used to put dirt on the fire to help simmer the flames. Ifill added that although you feel like you see a lot of smoke coming from the blaze, the smoke is actually a good sign that they have the blaze under control.

No structures have been affected and traffic continues to run through the area like normal.

Crews are expected to remain in the area for the next few hours.

