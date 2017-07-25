Former co-anchors & family visit The Bridge for Kim’s birthday surprise!

Today we had some very special birthday surprises in store for the one and only, Kim Gusby! To celebrate, our producers have been busy planning — and quietly keeping the secret.

First, former Coastal Sunrise co-anchors Lyndy Brannen, Tracy Haynes, and Dave Kartunen stopped by to reminisce and share some amazing throwback photos.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Kim’s daughter, Whitney Beecham, helped plan for the family to come by to celebrate!

Thanks for everything you do for the WSAV family, Kim! Enjoy the rest of your special day.