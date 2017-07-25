Fatal accident closes all lanes on Highway 80 in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) – Multiple agencies are on the scene of a fatal accident, which has closed all lanes on Highway 80 near Highway 17.

Units were dispatched around 12:15 p.m. to the scene of the accident involving a semi-truck and multiple vehicles.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Joe Heath says at least one person has been killed in the accident.

Traffic is being diverted down Highway 17 and Old River Road. Officials expect the highway will be shut down for another hour.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the roadway has been cleared.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.