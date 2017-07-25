Coroner identifies man struck and killed by Amtrak train in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 46-year-old man who was fatally hit by an Amtrak passenger train in South Carolina had walked around the warning crossing arms.

Columbia police said in a news release that the man was hit by the train around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

No one on the train was hurt. The train was headed from New York City to Miami.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the man as Kevin Hayes.

Police say they don’t know why Hayes ignored the flashing lights and bells while crossing his arms.

