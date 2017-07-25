Community speaks out on potential closing of Thunderbolt Library

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Many neighbors explained how often the Thunderbolt library is used, which according to some is every day and as for who uses it they said everyone.

Now, the city, county and library have some big decisions to make.

“All we need to do is just let them know that there’s a need,” Linda Morgan, a library goer and Thunderbolt resident, said.

Emotions ran high as multiple people stepped up to the podium and voiced why the town needs to keep the library.

“The thought that they would close the library when it’s so important I see so many people coming there every day,” Morgan said.

The conversation of closing this location sparked last week. That’s when library officials wanted to vote to close it, because they say it’s too costly to maintain.

They postponed that vote after the Thunderbolt Mayor spoke up. She found out from her former city inspector that it would cost well over $100,000 to fix and hasn’t been maintained since 2009.

“Apparently it’s our understanding that the Chatham County and Live Oak Public Library was supposed to be maintaining and doing all of this maintenance work and overseeing that,” Mayor Beth Goette, of Thunderbolt, said.

News 3 asked the Live Oak Library interim director Stephen Whigham, who’s been in the position for six months, who’s supposed to maintain it.

“We’ve had help from the county through the county and we appreciate that,” Whigham said. “The county has helped us up to this day, but it’s the responsibility for the library director to keep an eye on every building.”

So, News 3 dug a little deeper to find out if it was supposed to be the county’s job and the library’s job to maintain it, shouldn’t they be the ones to foot the bill and pay for it.

“They’ve been footing the bills for repairs for many years from what I understand so they’re issues that haven’t totally been fixed,” Whigham said.

However, the mayor disagrees.

“Well, it should’ve been being better maintained than it was, but obviously it didn’t work out that way so yea I would say so,” Goette said.

Footing the bill is an issue along with library goers having to go to the Bull Street or Islands locations.

“They have talked about the alternate libraries that are available to them and not only do they not have very large sections for adults, and we do have a lot of particularly older adults who are looking to hang out in the library and get things from them, but they are a good distance from here,” Morgan said.

Regardless, both parties are determined to get the issue resolved.

“My hope is that we can work together,” Goette said. “Live Oak, the county and Thunderbolt we can all work together to keep this facility open.”

The library is also still trying to figure out who owns the building. They will hold another meeting before the library votes in September, but the town is hoping for more time to get everything in order.