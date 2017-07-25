City of Savannah Wants Other Cities to Pay for SWAT, EOD Calls

Savannah’s SWAT team, Explosive Ordinance team, dive team and hostage negotiators get called out only during the worse possible situations. No matter where they happen, no matter how much it costs.

But the city of Savannah’s new policy is about to change that.

Savannah sent a letter sent to all the cities in Chatham county, including Pooler, Thunderbolt, Bloomingdale, Garden City and Port Wentworth, as well as Rincon, Springfield and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. The city writes it wants them to sign an agreement which would create a “fixed price” for those Savannah Police specialized services.

The letter breaks down the costs – ranging anywhere from $1300 to $5600, and that’s just for the first four hours.

This is a change from the past “mutual aid” agreement. There Savannah-Chatham Metro Police provided those services free of charge.

Garden City Police Chief David Lyons says the price is too steep, and potentially threatens lives.

“It cant be that big of an expense. I can count on one hand the number of times, we have called Savannah SWAT team twice since i’ve been here in 15 years,” says Chief Lyons.

“6,7,8 thousand dollars for a call out. I mean where am I going to get that money? I don’t have that much in my in the line item that says if you need it. I personally wouldn’t sign it.”

READ ENTIRE AGREEMENT AS PROPOSED BY CITY OF SAVANNAH:

https://mgtvwsav.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/savannah-mutual-aid-memo.pdf

Lyons adds that if Garden City signs the agreement, he would have to call the City Manager before he would ever authorize paying for a SWAT team. No matter what time.

According to the agreement, the City of Savannah would also decide which teams would show up at which scenes. Even if Garden City or another city only wants, say SWAT, Savannah could choose to add in a hostage negotiator, and make the other city pay for it.

Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez says its time for other cities to pay the price for safety, not just rely on Savannah’s “goodwill”.

“Is it fair for the taxpayers of Savannah to incur all those costs to respond to an incident outside their boundaries?” asks Hernandez. “We say no its not fair.”

“I only have so much money in my (city of Savannah) budget. So if i have to start moving money around is it fair for me to cut parks and recreation services for our residents to cover the cost of responding to an emergency incident in another city. I don’t think thats fair.”

The other, smaller cities would also bear all the legal and financial responsibility if an officer was injured on their scene, or even on the way to that scene.

The agreement would only be for specialized trained groups like SWAT and the dive team.

Hernandez says the city still will send officers to accidents and calls in other jurisdictions to help as needed.

Lyons says this could spur on local departments to “team up” and create their own specialized squads, to avoid Savannah’s big bills.