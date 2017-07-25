CASA: Raising money for neglected children through “Dancing with Savannah Stars”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it comes to children’s advocates, CASA or ‘Court Appointed Special Advocates,’ here in Savannah goes above and beyond.

Their mission is to provide training and supervision to volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children who are under the jurisdiction of the Chatham County Juvenile Court.

To raise money for these children, CASA holds “Dancing with Savannah Stars” ever fall. This unique event helps CASA continue to make a difference.

“Dancing with the Savannah Stars” pairs local celebrities with professional dancers from a local ballroom dancing studio to train for the big event.

Today we sat down with Samantha Oughtred, and advocacy coordinator for CASA and one of the Savannah Stars, Chris Cook aka ‘The Im-Prince-A-Nator!’

Watch the full interview above and don’t miss “Dancing with Savannah Stars” on Thursday, September 28 at the Lucas Theatre.

You can make a donation to ‘The Imp-Prince-A-Nator’ or any of the dancers now, just visit savannahcasa.org for more information.