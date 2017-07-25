Armstrong and Georgia Southern police departments to consolidate ahead of merger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The University Police Departments at Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University will consolidate July 29 in preparation for the universities’ anticipated consolidation in January 2018.

Laura McCullough, Georgia Southern’s chief of police and director of the Office of Public Safety, will lead the consolidated University Police Department.

“The early integration of University Police Departments will allow for upgraded equipment and aligned training standards,” notes McCullough. “We will be fully integrated well before the start of the fall 2017 semester.”

In recent months, the police departments have conducted extensive cross-training with front line supervisors and officers, including ride-a-longs, to facilitate team-building between officers at both universities.

“The safety of students, faculty, and staff on all three campuses is our top priority,” says Georgia Southern President Jaimie Hebert. “Our police officers play a vital role in the overall safety of the new Georgia Southern University. We look forward to a seamless transition as we launch a unified, consolidated University Police Department.”

Tiffany Land, Armstrong’s Interim Chief of Police, will continue to serve in her leadership role as the Interim Deputy Chief of the Georgia Southern Police Department – Armstrong Campus while the leadership staff is finalized.

Armstrong officers currently provide security services to the Armstrong Liberty Center in Hinesville and will continue to do so within the consolidated department.

On January 11, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia voted to consolidate Armstrong State University and Georgia Southern University.

The new institution, which is expected to debut in January 2018, will be named Georgia Southern University and will be led by President Jaimie L. Hebert.

The tentative timeline for the first entering class of the new university will be the fall of 2018.