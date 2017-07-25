Update: Accident on Highway 278 cleared, lanes reopen

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials say the accident at Highway 278 near Buck Island Road in Bluffton is clear.

All lanes are open to traffic. A three vehicle accident occurred this afternoon, causing traffic in the area.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A three vehicle traffic accident occurred just after 2:20 p.m. today in the eastbound lanes of Highway 278 near Buck Island Road in Bluffton.

Bluffton Police Department personnel are investigating the accident and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with traffic control.

Eastbound lanes are closed in the area and traffic is being diverted from Buck Island Road to Simmonsville Road.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.