Weekend downpour causes severe flooding in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NBC) – South Carolina braces for more wet weather after severe thunderstorms rolled through Sunday evening causing terrible flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning around 7 p.m. Sunday for parts of Columbia.

Torrential rains pounded the area causing flooding.

Local police shut down roads where flooding was the worst, but several cars were caught in the flood water.

The Columbia Fire Department says they had to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle because of the flood waters.

There were no injuries reported in that incident.

The area may see more issues as today’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms.