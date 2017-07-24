US student freed after week held in China over taxi dispute

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – An American university student is free following a weeklong detention in China for allegedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother during a fare dispute, in a case that drew objections over the student’s treatment from U.S. lawmakers.

Guthrie McLean, a student at the University of Montana, was released from a detention center in Zhengzhou early Monday, according to his mother, Jennifer McLean, a teacher who lives in the central Chinese city.

The release followed an agreement with Chinese authorities to drop any charges against Guthrie Mclean, according to Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Local police in China could not be reached Monday morning for comment on the case. Daines said he spoke with Guthrie McLean after his release, and he plans to return to Missoula, Montana to resume his studies next month.