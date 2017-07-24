US student freed after week held in China over taxi dispute

Guthrie McLean
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Jennifer McLean shows her son, University of Montana student Guthrie McLean, in China. Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines says police in central China freed 25-year-old Guthrie McLean early Monday, July 24, 2017, local time, after he was arrested in China a week earlier after reportedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a fare dispute. Jennifer McLean told The Associated Press her son's actions were justified because the taxi driver was hurting her. (Jennifer McLean via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – An American university student is free following a weeklong detention in China for allegedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother during a fare dispute, in a case that drew objections over the student’s treatment from U.S. lawmakers.

Guthrie McLean, a student at the University of Montana, was released from a detention center in Zhengzhou early Monday, according to his mother, Jennifer McLean, a teacher who lives in the central Chinese city.

The release followed an agreement with Chinese authorities to drop any charges against Guthrie Mclean, according to Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Local police in China could not be reached Monday morning for comment on the case. Daines said he spoke with Guthrie McLean after his release, and he plans to return to Missoula, Montana to resume his studies next month.

