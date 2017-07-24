Traffic Alert: Off-ramp and lane closures scheduled tonight on I-95

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The resurfacing and bridge maintenance projects on Interstate 95 requires off-ramp shut down, lane closures, and temporary detour at Exit 109 tonight.

The southbound off-ramp at Exit 109 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and northbound lane closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Drivers will use the following temporary signed detour:

Exit on Jimmy Deloach Parkway (Exit 106);

Make left turn on Jimmy Deloach;

Get on I-95 north

Exit on SR 21 (Exit 109)

Deck work on the northbound bridge at Exit 109 requires lane closures.

Whenever you approach a work zone, the Georgia Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, and expect the unexpected.

Citizens can monitor 511ga.org to stay current on all upcoming lane closures.