State officials close camp where 5-year-old drowned

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (WSAV) – A distraught mother and her husband spoke out today about the drowning of their 5-year-old son at a day camp in Atlanta, which state officials say will be shutting down.

The parents of Benjamin “Kamau” Hosch III are accusing the Cochran Mill Nature Center of negligence in the death of their son at Camp Cricket.

“No one should ever have to go through this. Their negligence killed my son,” says Ayisat Idris-Hosch, the mother of Kamau.

Their attorney says the children at the camp were taken for lunch near a waterfall and rock ledge. Cochran Mill board member Steve Hurwitz says Kamau and 12 other children were allowed to slide on the waterfall and swim without parental consent.

Kamau could not swim and was found submerged in a small pond. Attorneys say Kamau was missing for up to 45 minutes before camp staffers found him.

He later died at a hospital.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia officials say the summer camp will be shutting down.

Reg Griffin, a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, says Camp Cricket Summer Day Camp in Chattahoochee Hills is an unlicensed program that was unknown to state officials until Monday.

State officials ordered the camp to close.

He said the agency is investigating how Benjamin “Kamau” Hosch III died Friday at Cochran Mill Nature Center.

Cochran Mill board member Steve Hurwitz says Kamau and 12 other children ate lunch near a waterfall and were allowed to splash in a shallow adjacent creek.

Chattahoochee Hills City Manager Robert Rokovitz said Kamau was later found in a pool of water.

