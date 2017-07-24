Sneak Peek: ‘Midnight, Texas’ premieres tonight on NBC

By Published: Updated:

(NBC) Francois Arnaud plays a fledgling psychic adjusting to his knack for talking to dead people in “Midnight, Texas,” debuting tonight on NBC.

“He doesn’t control his powers very well yet, so the ghosts can hijack his body,” Arnaud explains.

That’s just part of what his character, Manfred, is up against when he arrives in a tiny town of other supernatural misfits. Those locals have to band together when the forces of evil begin to descend on Midnight.

“Midnight, Texas” premieres tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern, following “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC.

More: http://bit.ly/2vB0NfQ

