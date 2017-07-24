SCMPD chats with community during ‘Coffee with a Cop’

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officers teamed up with the Downtown Neighborhood Association on Monday morning to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and residents.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association hosted ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Savannah Coffee Roasters. Police say it was a great opportunity to hear more about the specific issues people are facing in their communities.

But, Melinda Allen, the President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association is concerned the separation of City and County police departments could affect the service citizens receive in some areas.

“It just makes sense for congruent, reliable services to blanket the entire area—instead of having City cops go out for one little pocket, versus County cops, in two separate forces that then…they’re still going to have to communicate and work together in the end, ” Allen told News 3.

Allen also went on to tell News 3 that she’s upset that the city and county weren’t able to work together…with the bigger picture in mind.

“I was incredibly disappointed to hear of the lack of response from the county. The primary function of government, period, is public safety. And I had been working for several years, along with other organizations in Savannah, to try and keep the merger together. It was definitely in the best interest of the safety of all of our citizens,” said Allen.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are set to hold their next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ next month.