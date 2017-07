SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Safe Shelter is Georgia’s largest domestic violence shelter outside of Metro Atlanta. It’s a 24/7 operation with resources from clothing and housing to help with legal services.

Plus, there is a fulling involved partnership with Savannah Chatham Metro Police.

If you need help or have a friend, neighbor or family member in a potentially violent situation call Safe Shelter right now at 912-629-8888.