Questions raised after Bryan County changes school attendance policy

Meredith Stutz Published:

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. – With two weeks until thousands of students head back-to-school, several Bryan County parents are concerned about the county’s new attendance policy giving it a failing grade.

In an article send home in Bryan County Back-To-School newsletter the changes read:

“The district will only accept medical documentation for personal or serious illness.”

This means if a student takes a sick day(s) and does not return with a doctor’s note, the absence will not be counted as an excused absence. Parent or guardian notes no longer will be accepted.

WSAV reached out to the Bryan County Schools for an interview to explain the new protocol. While they were not available for an on-camera interview, they directed WSAV to these links which explain the attendance policy and what counts as ‘being too sick to go to school’ in greater detail.

 

