Phelps loses by 2 seconds to great white in ‘Shark Week’

SOUTH AFRICA (AP) –  Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail.

He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark. Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.

