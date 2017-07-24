Metro Police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Islands Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a male subject suspected of a theft that took place July 17 at Sam’s Club in the 1900 block of East Montgomery Crossroads.

The subject is a 25- to 35-year-old black male, who may go by the name of “Slim.” He is 6-feet tall and has a slender build.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3100 x1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

