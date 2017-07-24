Metro Police arrests suspect in E. Duffy Street cutting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives have arrested a suspect in a cutting that stemmed from a dispute July 22 on E. Duffy Street.

Herbert Ledford, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of the crime.

An investigation revealed Ledford and Ricky Chaffin, who both reside at a residence in the 1200 block of E. Duffy Street, were involved in a dispute around 3 p.m. Saturday when Ledford used a knife to injure Chaffin.

Ledford, who also received cut-related injuries from the incident, turned himself in to officers upon their arrival.

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.