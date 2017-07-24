Man shot multiple times in Walthourville

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Walthourville man was shot several times early Sunday morning when he answered his door, according to Walthourville Police Chief, Bernie Quarterman.

Quarterman said the male victim who has not been identified was in his residence with a friend on the 1000 block of Dunlevie Road when he heard a Knock on his door shortly after 2 a.m.

When the man answered the door, he was shot several times by an unknown male assailant.

When Walthourville Police Sgt. Jerald Burgess responded to the shooting, he found the man laying behind the door bleeding profusely from his wounds in both legs. He was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville and later flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

A woman who was in the residence during the shooting was not injured and fled the scene and was picked up by Quarterman not far from the shooting.