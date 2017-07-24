Help a Foster Kid in Savannah today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are more than 300 foster kids in Savannah need your help and a local woman is making it easy. Come to the Fostering Love in Savannah fundraiser this Wednesday, July 26th for some good wine and great conversations.

It starts at 6:30 at 502 East Broughton Street and members of the Chatham County DFACS office will be there to answer questions.

Some of the items needed most:

-DUFFLE BAGs or SMALL SUITCASE
-SCHOOL UNIFORMS – Esp. for TEENS (Meaning Young Adult and Larger)
-SCHOOL SUPPLIES – Backpacks, Lunch boxes, composition books, pens, pencils, paper, graph paper, index cards, glue, highlighters, folders, etc.
-TOILETRIES – Esp. for TEENS (Shaving cream, razors, deodorant, acne treatments/face washes, sanitary products.
-GIFT CARDS – to JC Penny, Target, Wal-Mart, Shoe Stores, Restaurants, etc., so the child or their Case Worker can help them purchase exactly the right size or exactly what they want.
-FOR INFANTS/TODDLERS – Diapers, formula, diaper bags, clothing, blankets, pajamas, small toys, etc.
-GENTLY USED CLOTHING IN ALL SIZES – girls and boys.

